Reelect Bart LeBon

To the editor: I had the pleasure of knowing Bart LeBon for over 40 years as the banker, the community volunteer, the basketball referee, Business Leader of the Year and now as our representative in the Alaska state House for District 1.
Bart has shown his passion through his years in Fairbanks, not just for the community but the entire state of Alaska.
He is a graduate of UAF and a two term school board president. As a freshman legislator, Bart’s legislative colleagues selected him to sit on the esteemed House Finance Committee, a highly sought-after position.
Bart’s financial knowledge will bring a balance to state government during this critical time of economic uncertainty. His recognized integrity and ability to collaborate with his legislative peers will go a long way to stabilizing the state’s finances to fund basic services, especially our education systems.
Please join me in sending Bart LeBon back to Juneau to represent us in the Alaska state House and to secure Alaska’s future. Please vote Bart LeBon for Fairbanks District 1 on Nov. 3.