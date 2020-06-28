Letter to the Editor

Reckless House Democrats

To the editor: As reprehensible as Trump’s public behavior has been, it is certainly arguable that Democratic behavior in Congress has been equally sophomoric. The obvious point is that when Donald Trump unexpectedly won the presidency in 2016, the Democrats became sore losers and promptly unleashed a plague upon the land via the Mueller Investigation.

When the Democrats regained power in the House in 2018, events came to a head. After Mueller couldn’t deliver the goods, Pelosi simply announced without a vote that Trump “had betrayed his oath of office.” Using secret hearings with convenient leaks to a compliant press by the slick Adam Schiff, Pelosi easily rammed through impeachment articles in the House with no Republican votes.

Because of this misbehavior, the 2020 Alaska congressional election is especially significant. Since Don Young has effectively done nothing over the last 10 years, it is likely that whoever wins the Democratic primary on Aug. 18 will be the next congressperson from Alaska. Current state-listed Democratic candidate websites for this critical primary election are www.alyse4alaska.com and www.billhiblerforcongress.org.

This extreme partisan behavior by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives is not acceptable. Consequently, whoever wins on Aug. 18, should go to Washington and work in a bipartisan manner to move the country forward. This will likely require helping Pelosi to an honorable retirement from speaker or, failing at that, caucusing with Republicans who currently appear more sensible than House Democrats.

