Recall of elected officials

To the editor: There are complaints from the governor’s supporters that the Alaska State Supreme Court, by giving the go-ahead to the pending recall, is making it possible for any elected official to be removed from office by recall for any reason. This is exactly as it should be. Elected officials should be sensitive to the wishes of those who elected them, and if they don’t meet the expectations of voters, they should be removed from office. The effort to recall is not an easy task, making it clear that if the governor is recalled, a majority of voters disapprove of his actions to destroy the state’s social and educational infrastructure.
