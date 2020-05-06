Letter to the Editor

Recall Dunleavy

To the editor: I am really rather perplexed. How is it that Governor Dunleavy can find virtually unlimited funds to hire outsiders with enormous salaries, put out no-bid contracts and utilize hundreds of thousands of dollars for an online school in Florida, which has dubious credentials? All this while he decimates public education from preschool to the university level. All this while he decimates the Marine Highway System and the communities it is geared to serve. All this while decimating our health care. All this while decimating (until the Legislature stepped in) the statewide system of Pioneers’ Homes as well as substantive food and housing funds for seniors.

It is past time to recall this governor. Go to recalldunleavy.org to request your signature booklet if you haven’t already done so.

