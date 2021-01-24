Recall Dunleavy

To the editor: The tumultuous events of last year made it easy to forget there’s a gubernatorial recall going on. Notwithstanding, the recall effort has made steady progress and is entering its final phase of signature-gathering before a special election can be held to determine Alaska’s future and Governor Dunleavy’s fate.
People tend to react with anger to new offenses, but over time, apathy and distraction set in. Most people default toward letting go of past injustices in order to focus on the future. Even if we likewise let go of the past and moved on, our focus on future priorities would motivate us to proactively eliminate these priorities’ single-greatest, ongoing threat. Such future priorities would likely include shoring up government accountability, strengthening constitutional checks and balances and preserving our society’s access to K-12 and higher education. They would also include preserving Alaska’s singular environmental assets, its venerable arts community, and its unique coastal communities. And they would have to include a concern for Alaskans’ access to health care.
As almost everyone knows and most will concede, the governor’s track record on these priorities has been demonstrably poor. His defenders will respond that his controversial actions were undertaken to strengthen the state’s economy and improve its financial position. But if what we have, right now, is what strong economies and solvent governments look like, I don’t see how even the most generous cost-benefit analysis would justify the harm his decisions have inflicted on this state’s peoples and communities. I’m no businessperson, but I know a bad deal when I see one. Governor Dunleavy has made bad deals for this state’s future.
Which is why right now is the time to “reboot” the recall drive. We only need 22k signatures to be done. Fairbanks borough residents can sign the petition to put this thing away and let the state’s voters have a chance to weigh in at the ballot box. Go to www.recalldunleavy.org or call 866-SIGN4AK to find out how to sign.