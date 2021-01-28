Rebooting the recall

To the editor: The signature gathering stage to recall Gov. Dunleavy has been “rebooted,” and signing the petition is as important today as it was before the pandemic interrupted the effort. I was brought up to believe that no one — no matter how wealthy, no matter their title — is above the law and the governor must be held accountable for disrespecting Alaska’s Constitution and breaking the law.
Although the governor and his administration tried hard to block the recall and deny Alaskans the right to vote on the matter, on May 8, 2020, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that the grounds to recall Dunleavy were legal. Those grounds — abuse of power, neglect of duty, ethical violations — harm our democracy.
Dunleavy may be halfway through his term, but he still doesn’t seem to take his oath to support our Constitution seriously. He knew for months that his attorney general had sent more than 500 harassing text messages to an employee yet allowed the harassment to continue and Attorney General Clarkson to keep his job. This is a clear violation of state and federal law. His administration instructed the state employee to refrain from discussing the harassment and refuses to comply with basic public information requests (Anchorage Daily News, Nov. 20, 2020). The state has still not released a report on the months-long incident.
Today, more than 49,500 Alaskans have signed the recall petition. The effort is in the final push and as soon as approximately 22,000 more signatures are gathered and verified, the next step can begin and a special election will be held.
Petition booklets can be mailed to your house. Questions about the recall? Call 866-SIGN4AK or visit recalldunleavy.org to receive a booklet. If you prefer to sign in person, locations are listed on the website. In Fairbanks you can sign in person following COVID-19 safety recommendations at the IBEW parking lot, 2000 Airport Road, Mondays through Fridays, 1-5 p.m.
Add your voice and send a message that to lead our state, elected officials must first and always uphold the law.