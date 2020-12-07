Really, Cal Thomas?

To the editor: I was flabbergasted at the article by Cal Thomas. He is concerned and thinks we all should be because President-elect Biden misspeaks, mispronounces and sometimes has word recall issues. Anyone who reads or listens to any news source by now knows that Biden is a severe stutterer. The man is amazing to do public speaking at all and of course struggles sometimes as he has to work at everything he says. Mr. Thomas mentioned several past presidents who had slight issues, but not once — I’ll repeat that, not once — does he mention the inarticulate man who currently holds the office. Biden could stand and stutter for 10 minutes and still end up making more sense than the outgoing president.