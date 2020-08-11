You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Re-elect Adam Wool

To the editor: Across the country, extreme partisanship is everywhere it seems.

In the Alaska House, we chose a different path and formed a diverse coalition, the only one of its kind in the entire country. Twenty-three legislators — 14 Democrats, three independents, and six Republicans — put partisan interests aside to form a governing coalition. Rep. Adam Wool played a significant role in making this happen.

Our coalition has one thing above all in common: We are willing to put our political swords aside to ensure Alaskans get what they deserve — their roads plowed, adequate public safety, and a quality education for their children, along with a sustainable PFD that won’t shortchange tomorrow’s generation.

The choices ahead could define Alaska for many years to come. I’m very concerned about attempts in the next session to cut our way to a balanced budget and make deep cuts to the university, our K-12 schools, Medicaid, public safety and our court system. I cannot stress enough how important it is that we have the right team in place for the next two years.

Adam Wool is a senior legislator, an important member of the Interior delegation, and sits on the coveted House Finance Committee. He’s an effective and tireless voice for all things Fairbanks.

I’m proud to call him a friend and view him as a trusted colleague. Please join me in doing everything possible to make sure he returns to Juneau.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.