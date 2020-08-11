Re-elect Adam Wool

To the editor: Across the country, extreme partisanship is everywhere it seems.
In the Alaska House, we chose a different path and formed a diverse coalition, the only one of its kind in the entire country. Twenty-three legislators — 14 Democrats, three independents, and six Republicans — put partisan interests aside to form a governing coalition. Rep. Adam Wool played a significant role in making this happen.
Our coalition has one thing above all in common: We are willing to put our political swords aside to ensure Alaskans get what they deserve — their roads plowed, adequate public safety, and a quality education for their children, along with a sustainable PFD that won’t shortchange tomorrow’s generation.
The choices ahead could define Alaska for many years to come. I’m very concerned about attempts in the next session to cut our way to a balanced budget and make deep cuts to the university, our K-12 schools, Medicaid, public safety and our court system. I cannot stress enough how important it is that we have the right team in place for the next two years.
Adam Wool is a senior legislator, an important member of the Interior delegation, and sits on the coveted House Finance Committee. He’s an effective and tireless voice for all things Fairbanks.
I’m proud to call him a friend and view him as a trusted colleague. Please join me in doing everything possible to make sure he returns to Juneau.