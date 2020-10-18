Ranked voting is sensible

To the editor: I see a lot of confusion and misinformation about what ranked voting is, and whether it would be desirable. I’d like to address that. Ranked voting is like having an instant runoff election. Our current election system requires only a plurality winner, with no minimum percentage requirement. It works just dandy when there are only two candidates, because unless it’s a tie, the winner will have a majority anyway. But let’s say there are three candidates, and the election results for candidates A, B, and C are 32%, 33%, and 35%, respectively. Better election systems, in my opinion, require a runoff election of the top candidates when no one has either a majority or, alternatively, some minimum plurality, for example 45%.
Why do this? Because let’s say candidates A and B closely represent the views of side No. 1 and attract voters with similar points of view, whereas the plurality winner C alone represents the views of side No. 2. With either a majority or even a minimum plurality requirement, B and C would advance to a runoff election, and quite likely B would win because they would likely attract the voters that had first favored unsuccessful candidate A. Ranked voting accomplishes the same result as having a runoff election without requiring a second trip to the polls. It’s just a mathematical exercise that allows for the preferences of the majority of voters to be respected. It’s really not that complicated. If you only want to rank your first choice, you are still free to do so.
I’ll also add that registered Republicans and Democrats combined only represent 37.8% of Alaska voter registrations statewide, based on the latest monthly registered voter statistics available on the Alaska Division of Elections website. In my opinion, this fact helps support the argument that Alaskans would prefer to have an election system that functions effectively when there are more than two candidates in a race. I hope this explanation helps.