You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Ranked voting is sensible

To the editor: I see a lot of confusion and misinformation about what ranked voting is, and whether it would be desirable. I’d like to address that. Ranked voting is like having an instant runoff election. Our current election system requires only a plurality winner, with no minimum percentage requirement. It works just dandy when there are only two candidates, because unless it’s a tie, the winner will have a majority anyway. But let’s say there are three candidates, and the election results for candidates A, B, and C are 32%, 33%, and 35%, respectively. Better election systems, in my opinion, require a runoff election of the top candidates when no one has either a majority or, alternatively, some minimum plurality, for example 45%.

Why do this? Because let’s say candidates A and B closely represent the views of side No. 1 and attract voters with similar points of view, whereas the plurality winner C alone represents the views of side No. 2. With either a majority or even a minimum plurality requirement, B and C would advance to a runoff election, and quite likely B would win because they would likely attract the voters that had first favored unsuccessful candidate A. Ranked voting accomplishes the same result as having a runoff election without requiring a second trip to the polls. It’s just a mathematical exercise that allows for the preferences of the majority of voters to be respected. It’s really not that complicated. If you only want to rank your first choice, you are still free to do so.

I’ll also add that registered Republicans and Democrats combined only represent 37.8% of Alaska voter registrations statewide, based on the latest monthly registered voter statistics available on the Alaska Division of Elections website. In my opinion, this fact helps support the argument that Alaskans would prefer to have an election system that functions effectively when there are more than two candidates in a race. I hope this explanation helps.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.