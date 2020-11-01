Quist has the values

To the editor: I am a 50-year resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, during which time I have had extraordinary experiences making the greatest friends anyone could hope to have. Amongst those wonderful people I know, trust, and respect is Christopher Quist. I met Christopher’s parents around the time of the pipeline and a decade later this formidable force came into the world.
The thing that I can say definitely about Christopher is that he is a person of unwavering integrity. He is thoughtful, kind, and intelligent. This has been his way from the beginning. Using his voice to fight for those who could not. From standing up on behalf of his classmates, then in the sixth grade writing to the News-Miner editor advocating for the ban of arial hunting of wolves, to his service to the Breadline/Stone Soup Cafe, the Boys and Girls Club, and beyond.
Now Christopher is grown, married, and a two term assembly person. These same values of decency exist in him still today. This is why Christopher Quist must go to Juneau. We Alaskans need people like him. Genuinely good human beings who care for us all and care for our beautiful state.