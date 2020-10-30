You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Quist for District 1

To the editor: Before this year, 2019 seemed pretty bad on a state level. I remember the outcry of over 500 people outside the Westmark Hotel when Governor Dunleavy did a “budget roadshow” sponsored by the Outside influence group Americans for Prosperity. With snow still on the ground, we rallied against his draconian budget cuts that risked jobs and services.

Then, after months of agonizing, dead-end negotiations, we again rallied: labor groups, the Chamber of Commerce, FEDC and others at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Fairbanks to reject devastating budget cuts to the university. That was an empowering moment, despite the drastic circumstances that resulted in UA losing another third of its funding.

We said we would remember these actions come November 2020. Now, downtown Fairbanks has a choice to make. In my mind, the answer is clear.

I appreciate that Bart LeBon joined the House Majority Coalition and stood against many of those cuts. I thank him for that decision. But since 2018, many legislators have forgotten why they are there. It’s not to be the governor’s minions. And now, Bart has done a 180, supporting Dunleavy’s positions and those legislators who voted to hurt our district and state — even during COVID.

Bart is supposed to represent House District 1, the urban hub of the Interior — one of the most demographically diverse in the state — with the most social services and the lowest median household incomes in the region. Meanwhile, Dunleavy continues to cut the services we need, such as public safety, union-busting state employees, and increasing costs to elders in the Pioneers’ Homes. When it comes to the PFD and university funding, Bart has stated we have to live with what the governor does. I like Bart, but his campaign promises tell us he’s not the moderate we thought he was.

I thank Bart for his service the past two years, but downtown Fairbanks cannot afford someone who is siding with Governor Dunleavy. Downtown Fairbanks needs a representative who is in touch with the needs of all the people who live here.

Please join me in voting for Christopher Quist.

 

 

