Quist for District 1

To the editor: I am the senator who represents House District 1, including downtown, Aurora, Westgate, and South Cushman. It has been a great honor to grow up here, graduate from school here and now represent you. Being a legislator means that I get to know your neighbors, their families, concerns and dreams. Many in our community wonder how they can continue to live in the city with high costs and the economic crisis. This is why the PFD is so critical to many families, especially now. Christopher Quist agrees. It’s the many reason I support him for state House.
Fairbanks has among the lowest incomes per capita in Alaska. Why? It’s a diverse district that includes seniors on fixed incomes, young families, UAF students and career military service men and women. The PFD isn’t a luxury for many in the district — it’s critical. Christopher Quist understands this. Rep. Bart LeBon has been in office for only two years and has not only voted against your PFD but would support ending it and leave families out in the cold.
The PFD doesn’t only help families; it’s also a forceful economic driver. Families with kids wait for the PFD to buy school supplies and clothing. Homeowners wait for the PFD to pay for heating oil to stay warm. Small businesses benefit greatly for the annual payment because those dollars usually stay here in town. For folks who don’t depend on their PFD or have other means, they use their dividend to help local charities and churches. Gutting the PFD as Rep. LeBon suggests, while failing to look toward getting a fair share for our oil, means that your PFD is going to subsidize the largest multinational corporations — at a time when our local economy falters. That’s not right.
Christopher grew up and went to school here, started his own small business here and will be committed to families and the PFD. He’s the kind of person who understands the value of the PFD to our local economy and families. Please join me in voting for Christopher Quist for the state House.