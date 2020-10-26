Quist for District 1

To the editor: Over the past decade, marijuana legalization has been one of the most rapidly evolving issues facing our city and state. During this time, there has been a great champion for a thriving and responsibly maintained cannabis industry in public office — Assembly member Christopher Quist. Now Christopher is running for state House District 1, and he’s earned our support.
From the beginning of his assembly tenure, Quist took a stand against prohibitionist policies that sought to overturn the progress of 2014’s Ballot Measure 2. He made the principled argument that for implementation to be successful, the assembly would have to respect the individual privacy of borough residents. At the same time, he respected the rights and safety of those who disagreed with legalization by maintaining clear land use standards and advocating free rezones to affected communities.
Since 2014, legal cannabis has brought hundreds of jobs and considerable additional revenue to Fairbanks with the opportunity to expand in the future. It is a wholly new economy that gives our state and local community a great advantage.
Quist’s advocacy on behalf of marijuana legalization is characteristic of the greater personal ethos he possesses, which makes him a fantastic candidate for House District 1. His consistent track record of fighting hard for Fairbanks jobs and opportunity while always respecting and considering the views of those who disagree has been a great benefit to our community over the last six years.
When elected, he will bring the same vision to empower industries great and small which have been previously restricted from achieving their full potential. A vote for Quist this election season is a vote for the responsible but adaptable leadership we need to keep Fairbanks vibrant and growing.