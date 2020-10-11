You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Questionable judgment

To the editor: Most of us can agree that it’s important that a judge, especially a Supreme Court justice, should have a good understanding of the law, but I would also hope that most of us would agree that a judge should also have good judgment. Now consider Judge Barrett. She attended an event announcing her potential selection for the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden and later indoors without social distancing or masks. Apparently there was hand-shaking and hugging. She was obviously ignoring recommendations from our top medical experts. Does this demonstrate good judgment? It suggests that she was blindly following our president’s lead or she doesn’t accept the advice of our leading medical experts or both. In either case I find this very troubling. In our increasingly technical society, it’s important that judges at all levels solicit and believe information provided by experts in all fields, including medical and climate sciences.

Senator Sullivan seems enamored with Judge Barrett and obviously supports having her on the Supreme Court. How can any senator agree to put someone on the Supreme Court who exhibits such poor judgment?

