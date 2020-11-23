You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Questionable books

To the editor: I would like to comment on the 11-12 Language Arts Curriculum that the school board recently passed with a vote of 4 to 3. I had a chance to read reviews of the 114 books on the required reading list (Wikipedia). Out of the 114 books, 112 were troubling: 26 were anti-federal government (anti-American); 14 were sexually explicit; eight were anti-male; 26 were anti-whites, eight had homosexual content (These were not a part of the LGBTQ list); 11 were anti-Christian.

If this list concerns you, there is an option. Students are able to choose other books. Parents and students can request other selections. Teachers may not mention this, but the curriculum committee was asked about this at their last meeting and stated that this is correct.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.