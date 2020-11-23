Questionable books

To the editor: I would like to comment on the 11-12 Language Arts Curriculum that the school board recently passed with a vote of 4 to 3. I had a chance to read reviews of the 114 books on the required reading list (Wikipedia). Out of the 114 books, 112 were troubling: 26 were anti-federal government (anti-American); 14 were sexually explicit; eight were anti-male; 26 were anti-whites, eight had homosexual content (These were not a part of the LGBTQ list); 11 were anti-Christian.
If this list concerns you, there is an option. Students are able to choose other books. Parents and students can request other selections. Teachers may not mention this, but the curriculum committee was asked about this at their last meeting and stated that this is correct.