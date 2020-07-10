Letter to the Editor

Put on that face mask

To the editor: I am completely baffled at some people’s refusal to wear a face mask.

You might believe you run little risk from the coronavirus, but the purpose of a face mask is not to protect you (although it might help a little) so much as it is to protect those around you. A lot of people don’t show symptoms when they have the virus; that person could be you. Think about it. Are you really OK with the thought that your refusal to wear a mask could cause the death of an elderly grandmother? Or a little child with asthma? Or your neighbor who is in chemotherapy?

I have always found Alaskans to be kind, generous, helpful people. This behavior is the very opposite of being kind. Wouldn’t you inconvenience yourself a little bit to save someone’s life? I’ll bet every one of you reading this would say yes to that question. Yet I see people in the grocery store not wearing a mask.

Our governor has said he will not mandate mask wearing because recommendations about whether it is helpful are “all over the map.” I beg to differ. Every public health official or other medical professional I have heard, from national figures to locals here in Fairbanks, emphatically encourages everyone to wear a mask. Those medical professionals do not speak as Democrats or Republicans. This is a health issue, not a political issue. Please don’t make it political. Our local case numbers are climbing. Please care for the people around you and wear a mask.

