Pulling the plug on ANWR

To the editor: Well, it’s finally happened. The Trump administration has served up what Alaska’s delegation and many in state government have been salivating for for nigh on 60 years: Lease sales in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge have been announced for early January, just days before Joe Biden will be sworn in as president. But because of its national and international status as a world-class wildlife refuge, development in ANWR has never been that popular with anyone except Alaskans.
For example, take the way the deed was finally done in 2017 with an end-run around stand-alone development legislation that had failed to garner sufficient support for passage for decades. In the end, the plan to sell oil leases in the coastal plain could only be accomplished as part of omnibus tax legislation. Not exactly a resounding affirmation of support for development from the American people.
And it’s still a mess. Environmental reviews conducted by BLM have been widely criticized as rushed and inadequate, failing to take into consideration the impacts of development on caribou and other wildlife. Nor has BLM taken seriously the input and concerns of the Gwich’in people who consider the coastal plain the sacred birthing place of the caribou.
But I wonder: Even if the lease sales go forward, will anyone bite? Many countries are weaning themselves from fossil fuels and oil prices are crashing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Exploration and drilling in the Arctic remains difficult, expensive and it will be at least a decade before oil flows. The oil companies themselves see the writing on the wall, and many are looking at renewables as the investment du jour as concerns over climate change and calls for action grow louder.
And here’s one more thing: We now know that Bank of America will join Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Chase, Wells Fargo and Citibank, who announced earlier this year that they have little appetite for lending money to the oil companies for development in the Arctic.
It would be ironic if, after 50 years of fighting off development from outside the boardrooms, it turned out to be the insiders who ultimately pull the plug.