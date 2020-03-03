Letter to the Editor

Public cleanliness

To the editor: Does it really take the coronavirus to get our society to think about the germ theory? Over the years I have walked out of countless coffeehouses because I witnessed a barista fingering a nose ring and or coughing into a hand and then prepare to make a coffee drink by reaching fingers inside of a cup or touch the rim of the cup where a customer will soon place his/her lips.

I am a surgeon and am well aware of the germ theory and sterile technique. I am not suggesting that the inside of a food service establishment needs to strive for sterility like an operating room, but dang, the failure of some establishments to simply clean the grime and drippings from previous customers off of the counters and tables is mind boggling. This is not only a public health hazard, it is bad for business.

The public deserves to be protected. I would strongly suggest to some eating establishment owners that they make a sincere showing of concern for the public’s health by disinfecting counters, tabletops and door handles. Further, employees with a cough should be sent home. Alternatively, everybody should avoid getting inoculated with the latest infectious disease by avoiding certain establishments. I mean no disrespect to the management at the establishments that already subscribe to appropriate hygiene. I still love to go for coffee and to dine at establishments with good practices.

