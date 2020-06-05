Proud of Fairbanks

To the editor: The images on national TV this past week have focused on violence that has erupted amid demonstrations responding to the police killing of George Floyd. In some cities the police are shooting rubber bullets and spraying tear gas at protesters, including small children. I am glad to see that there are some counterimages: For example, the chief of police in Flint, Michigan, putting down his gun and marching with the protesters. In his interview, he stressed the importance of the police developing a relationship with all of the people in their community and that bringing in the National Guard troops would incite further violence.
I am proud to say that the March for George Floyd in Fairbanks on Saturday was peaceful and powerful. The 500 people who participated represented, as Bennie Colbert, president of the local NAACP said, every hue and color. Almost everyone was wearing a mask, and while it was difficult to maintain social distancing, people were respectful of each other’s space. The speakers expressed hurt, anger, pain, and hope. We were left with the challenge of working together to dismantle systemic racism and to create a community where all people feel equally respected and share equal rights in all areas.
As I consider what made our rally different from some of those we are seeing on TV, I noted that in Fairbanks, unlike the cities where peaceful demonstrators were met with a phalanx of armed police, there was no obvious police presence. I’m sure our police were on alert, but they had the wisdom to keep a low profile and allow people to freely express their grief and concern.
I feel proud of our community and I pray that the work will continue in this positive manner.