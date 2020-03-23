Protect the vulnerable

To the editor: As Fairbanks confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, operational closures of the public libraries, transit center and other municipalities were announced. The buses are not currently running, and public seating at local establishments is no longer open to anyone.
Right now — during a public health emergency — Fairbanks’ most vulnerable neighbors have even fewer ways to stay warm, access basic hygiene amenities or get real-time information about this evolving crisis. This puts us all at risk.
People who live in extreme poverty are a high-risk group for COVID-19 lethality. Nearly 40% of homeless individuals have a chronic disease. Their illnesses usually progress further unchecked, and they are far more likely to have multiple medical problems than the general population. They also tend to live communally, out of necessity – be that in missions, on someone’s couch, packed into a motel room or even camping. Social distancing is a privilege that some of our neighbors cannot afford. Without adequate access to toilets, sinks, showers and safety, some Fairbanksans are being left in the cold.
As our city and borough take increasing measures against the pandemic, plans must include all of our community. What is being done to keep our most marginalized residents safe? If we are to be equal in dignity and rights, how are we caring for the poorest among us?
Fairbanks is known for our easy willingness to help a neighbor in need; it’s a principle we deeply pride ourselves on. The ongoing problem of inequitable sanitation standards is an infrastructure issue that has a disproportionate impact on people experiencing homelessness in Fairbanks. There is a direct connection between the rapid spread of disease and inadequate access to public toilets, hand sinks, showers and laundry facilities. Something has to be done about this, and it can only be done at the governmental level.
This is an opportunity for our local leaders to show what the Golden Heart City is capable of. Please, protect the public equitably, and protect the public now.