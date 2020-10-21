You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Protect our food source

To the editor: With respect, the truth is the mighty Yukon Flats and the mighty Yukon River has the same issue as the Pebble mine, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Bristol Bay or the Arctic Ocean, and they all are rich in our traditional food on the table. And an event of a major earthquake, constant climate change, erosion, ground movements and thawing of the the vital permafrost and drilling and mining can totally end thousands of years of our Native American traditional food resources in these areas.

Current bidding with Big Oil or mining companies in these sensitive areas is a bad idea! Our traditional food on the table is not for sale or for profit. Alaska is the last frontier to these healthy traditional foods, and Alaska has the best fresh rich salmon resource in the world and that is a reality because of few concerned Alaska Native leaders and true Alaskans who stand together and kept greedy drilling or mining away in these sensitive areas since 1971.

This issue should be everyone’s (Alaskans) concern and it’s their food also. We are not talking about drying up all the oil drilling and mining prospects but rather protecting these sensitive areas. No human can drink oil, and I believe a sound legal document protecting these areas should be a bill in Washington, D.C. in the near future, and thank you.

