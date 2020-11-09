Progressive for a recount

To the editor: I am certain that we had a fair election and I firmly believe that Joe Biden won the election. That said, it is paramount that we cooperate with the GOP to conduct a recount that will satisfy most of them. Democrats insist that we must work hard to bring our divided populace together. Unless they support a recount, their insistence is simply lip service. Yes, it will be expensive. Yes, it will take some time (we did most of the first count in days) but the cost of ignoring the pleas of a significant segment of our people is too great.
That everyone trust our elections is fundamental to our democracy. Why would we not do everything possible to restore that faith? Doing so will increase the odds that we can get back to doing the business of our country.