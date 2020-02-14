To the editor: Of all issues raised under the Trump administration, there can be no greater weakness as demonstrated by Republican senators, more directly, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, sworn to uphold her oath of office and to protect the Constitution of the United States but who simply could not find the courage to do so.
Perhaps it is more self-serving by these senators to listen and agree with this president as he goes about “his” business praising the likes of Putin, his beautiful letters to and from North Korea, the pay-as-you go army for Saudi Arabia, demeaning our generals as “losers and babies, hiring and firing Cabinet members then branding them as scum, embarrassing national leaders and at the same time deserting our allies in time of war.
Will any Republican stand up and be counted?
Sen. Murkowski said in the Daily News-Miner on Feb. 4, “The House rushed through what should have been one of the most serious, consequential undertakings.”
Really, rushed to judgment? Why don’t we start with President Trump obstructing Congress by ordering his staff not to comply with any and all subpoenas? No, Mitch McConnell was fast-tracking the process to give the president what he looked for prior to his state of the union message. That didn’t work out so well.
The impeachment process has given life to what “we the people” have come to expect from President Trump. Vengeance and retribution toward those loyal, career-minded non-political appointees serving our country with honor and dignity.
Say what you will, these appointees as well as Sen. Mitt Romney earned their profiles in courage by putting country over party in real-time and prime time.
If our elected officials are not able to solve the problems in the here and now, we the people will in November. In any event, this will not look good for Lisa in the history books.