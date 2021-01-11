Privileged rioters

To the editor: Many knew it could be a rough ride hearing Donald Trump’s “American Carnage” inaugural address in 2017. Though we now understand his legacy as one of lies, duplicity, ineptitude, thuggery and corruption, few could have imagined the level of Trump-inspired violence and criminality perpetrated Jan. 6 upon the U.S. Capitol by thousands of anti-democratic, domestic terrorists, aka Trump supporters.
We knew this was coming. Since the November election, insurrectionist-in-chief Trump has fomented this coup attempt among his base, abetted by cowed Republican leadership and unprincipled opportunists like presidential aspirants Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. These actions of Trump, his mob, and Republican enablers represent nothing less than the attempted overthrow of the American electoral process and a duly elected Joe Biden. The participants in the assault should be prosecuted vigorously as terrorists. Those who fueled the mob through lies and false conspiracies should be removed from office.
Where was the public safety apparatus to meet the potential for violence? Where was DHS and the National Guard? We remember Black Lives Matter demonstrations like the one in D.C. in June where we witnessed a military grade attack upon peaceful protesters, replete with rubber bullets, stun grenades, tear gas and helicopters. Some of that gradually appeared last Wednesday, only after hours of deadly rampage by the Trump mob.
Why were Capitol Police so woefully unprepared for this violence? It took hours for meaningful law enforcement to assemble. When it did, why were the mostly white rioters, breaking windows and vandalizing federal property, treated with deference and allowed to exit the Capitol? Why weren’t those insurrectionists slammed to the ground, cuffed and carted off to jail?
This is what white privilege looks like. There appears a different standard when law enforcement engages white militia members, Proud Boys and Trump supporters versus the diversity attending social justice protests. What might the scene have been had thousands of Black folks stormed the Capitol, firing shots, trashing property and assaulting Capitol police as did the Trump mob? We know that answer. We have seen that before. That would have been true American carnage. Black American carnage.