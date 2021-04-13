Priorities in education funding

To the editor: In response to Gayle Garrigues’s letter. This person is angry the student parking lot at Lathrop hadn’t been plowed Thursday, the same day Hunter Elementary had to evacuate due to an unsafe roof. Students at Lathrop have the option of walking, getting a ride or riding the bus. All of which would not result in a stuck car. In the meanwhile, a whole school is being evacuated because we didn’t/couldn’t clear snow from a roof. Where are our priorities?
Hunter staff and students had to evacuate the building, a situation that could have been avoided had some of the snow been cleared prior to the recent snowstorm. Staff and students had to walk a treacherous walk in the roadway to Lathrop with no cleared road or path. Why aren’t we complaining about the uncleared streets. The school district, with their limited resources, is responsible for clearing school parking lots (and roofs) and the borough is responsible for clearing the roads.
For years now the school district has had its funding cut and been told to cut the budget. They have tried hard to make those cuts with the least impact on direct student support services. The cost has been cuts to our maintenance and custodial staff (the people who clear parking lots and roofs). The situation at Hunter may have been mitigated had the district had the resources necessary to maintain the facilities
The school board and superintendent need to gather their intestinal fortitude to request — no, demand — the resources they need to maintain facilities, and the borough needs to step up. The borough mayor and borough assembly are more interested in reducing the mil rate than they are in student safety and the integrity of our educational facilities. While we may have saved a few bucks by cutting school district maintenance positions we will pay big time in the long run with these costly repairs. It is time we support funding education at a level that ensures student safety and academic achievement.
Nancy Duez, grandmother of FNSBSD students and a retired teacher
Fairbanks