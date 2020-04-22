President is inciting spread of disease

To the editor: Last Friday morning the president of the United States officially incited his supporters to “liberate” themselves from the stay-at-home orders under democratic governors. He is inciting rebellion and the further spread of a deadly disease that knows no partisan affiliation. This is not only wrong but criminal. And when the inevitable spikes of disease follow the rebellion against stay-at-home orders, or when armed rebels begin violently “liberating” themselves from the “tyranny” of public health, the president should be criminally prosecuted for incitement and murder. In fact the entire GOP should rightly be named as accessories, and the Alaska delegation’s shameful, cowardly behavior as supplicants to a madman is unforgivable.
They will be held to account, if not this election cycle, most certainly by the brutal, unflinching condemnation of history and all humanity. The GOP has become nothing short of a mobbed-up party of criminals, and that includes our Alaska members of Congress for playing along for purely partisan gain.
My brother happens to own and operate a hospital in a blue state that is being denied testing, aid and PPE because of the rank partisanship and narcissism of the president. That our members of Congress silently abide such utterly anti-democratic cruelty is beyond redemption. It is unforgivable. I wish they understood that. But they clearly understand neither the gravity of the health care crisis in confronting the virus, nor the moral travesty that is transforming our once proud nation from a “beacon on the hill” to a failed state ruled by fascism, hatred, fear and ugliness.
And they, in the legislative branch, will be adjudged as the New Reichstag, dissolved in principle if not (yet) in practice by pernicious deference to a madman executive branch — and all to the detriment of the nation instead of its preservation. I hope they don’t let that be their mark on history, for all of our sake.