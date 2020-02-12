Letter to the Editor

Prax for District 3 seat

To the editor: District 3 Republicans recently met to select three names to forward to the governor for consideration of appointment to the District 3 House seat that is currently vacant. Former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Mike Prax was one of those selected and sticks out as being preeminently qualified, especially in these times of fiscal constraint. He has the right personality and political outlook to stand up to special interests that would benefit themselves at the cost of all Alaskans. He will look out for the people of the North Pole area and the people of Alaska at large.

The governor would be very wise to select Mike Prax, and the House Republicans would be shrewd to confirm his appointment.

