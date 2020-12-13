You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Power over patriotism?

To the editor: I find it hard to believe that people who actually believe in following the Constitution of the United States would seriously support the Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn other state’s votes for Biden. Either their grasp of law is so lacking that they obviously didn’t learn much in any civics classes they had or (more likely) they value power over patriotism.

This warped value system in too many of our elected leaders clearly showed when the Senate failed to even inquire into the clear evidence of guilt apparent in Trump’s impeachment. This warping of the Republican Party has too long resulted in such un-American things as deliberate disenfranchisement of voters via gerrymandering and voter suppression.

I get that conservative values include desire for cohesive action, but this should not support actions that oppose the basic values of our country. If they long for authoritarian rule, perhaps they should move to China or some other authoritarian country and experience it for themselves. Perhaps they would then have an epiphany about the true values of liberty and other American values.

