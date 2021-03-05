You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Potato, potahto

  • Comments

To the editor: This past Sunday, the News-Miner ran a cartoon about a potato. This potato, humanesque, is writing on a sign outside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office with a triumphant and mischievous look on its face. The sign exists; Rep. MTG (Q-GA) put up a real sign in the capitol that says “there are two genders, trust the science.”

The potato represents the Potato Head toy, where you put facial features on a potato. The company decided to stop calling it “Mr.”, opting to be less formal, and some people have been angry because they thought the potato was a boy. In this cartoon, the potato crossed out “two” and wrote “three.” It (the potato) added “potato” under “male & female.” The potato smiles, the scientific record corrected. The potato isn’t wrong, and it wins. Every part of the scene is ridiculous, but the news itself is almost too absurd to process.

So when we ask ourselves who this joke is targeting, I would put it to you this way: which makes less sense, putting up a sign like that in reaction to a potato’s gender or a potato having a laugh and drawing on it?

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.