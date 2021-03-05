Potato, potahto

To the editor: This past Sunday, the News-Miner ran a cartoon about a potato. This potato, humanesque, is writing on a sign outside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office with a triumphant and mischievous look on its face. The sign exists; Rep. MTG (Q-GA) put up a real sign in the capitol that says “there are two genders, trust the science.”
The potato represents the Potato Head toy, where you put facial features on a potato. The company decided to stop calling it “Mr.”, opting to be less formal, and some people have been angry because they thought the potato was a boy. In this cartoon, the potato crossed out “two” and wrote “three.” It (the potato) added “potato” under “male & female.” The potato smiles, the scientific record corrected. The potato isn’t wrong, and it wins. Every part of the scene is ridiculous, but the news itself is almost too absurd to process.
So when we ask ourselves who this joke is targeting, I would put it to you this way: which makes less sense, putting up a sign like that in reaction to a potato’s gender or a potato having a laugh and drawing on it?