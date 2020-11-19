You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Poor national reporting

To the editor: It’s time to place the Tribune News Service articles where they belong: on the editorial page. If that’s not possible, at least call them opinion pieces. Journalists are supposed to tell us the news without bias, and the Tribune News Service writers can’t seem to do that. Just tell us exactly what happened, and we, the readers, will try our best to make sense of it. If it’s too complicated, we can ask our kids.

The article in Sunday’s paper about the rally outside the White House is a prime example of the type of cowardly, prejudicial writing for which the Tribune, etc. is known, in my opinion. I wonder if Molly O’Toole really meant that the “thousands” of Trump supporters were all “motley.” She certainly implied it. She said white nationalists were in attendance also. She added militant groups, conspiracy theorists and, good Lord, GOP voters to the motley group! (Must have worn name tags.) I admire her bravery in wading through that crowd! She was there, right?

I know that the Tribune News Service is priced lower than The Associated Press service previously used, but it would be a treat for your readers to read some unbiased reporting. Consider finding a news source that actually reports just what is happening. Trust me, if someone or something or some event needs vetting, we voters can usually figure it out without the help of someone who thinks we need assistance. Oh, as Columbo would say: One more thing. Why would a photo of a different gathering on a different day accompany said article? I guess I really don’t understand “journalism.”

 

 

