Poor city snowplowing

To the editor: I agree with the letter to the editor published Nov. 19 entitled, “Where is the plowing?” I especially agree with the author’s statement that it is not just the roads but also the sidewalks that are treacherous. Even to date (weeks after the last snowstorm) the sidewalks on Southside (which were just upgraded a few years ago) on either side of South Cushman to downtown are still not cleared.
In order for me to walk from my apartment on Turner Street to the Co-op Market on Gaffney Road to buy groceries, I have to navigate a narrow foot path that is only made possible because pedestrians have gone before me packing down the deep snow into a narrow meandering walking path. Last week, prior to the path appearing, I had to walk out in the busy two-way traffic of South Cushman Street in order to navigate the trip by foot.
You would think that removing the snow from the sidewalks of South Cushman would be a higher priority because of the higher number of pedestrians on Southside combined with the fact that Southside is a food desert and that residents might have to walk more than a mile to buy food because there is not a grocery store on this side of town. It is also very disappointing to me that the local businesses on this side of town who obviously make huge efforts to plow their parking lots for their customers to do not also think to clear the sidewalks in front of their businesses in order for their neighbors to safely walk by.