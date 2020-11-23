You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Poor city snowplowing

To the editor: I agree with the letter to the editor published Nov. 19 entitled, “Where is the plowing?” I especially agree with the author’s statement that it is not just the roads but also the sidewalks that are treacherous. Even to date (weeks after the last snowstorm) the sidewalks on Southside (which were just upgraded a few years ago) on either side of South Cushman to downtown are still not cleared.

In order for me to walk from my apartment on Turner Street to the Co-op Market on Gaffney Road to buy groceries, I have to navigate a narrow foot path that is only made possible because pedestrians have gone before me packing down the deep snow into a narrow meandering walking path. Last week, prior to the path appearing, I had to walk out in the busy two-way traffic of South Cushman Street in order to navigate the trip by foot.

You would think that removing the snow from the sidewalks of South Cushman would be a higher priority because of the higher number of pedestrians on Southside combined with the fact that Southside is a food desert and that residents might have to walk more than a mile to buy food because there is not a grocery store on this side of town. It is also very disappointing to me that the local businesses on this side of town who obviously make huge efforts to plow their parking lots for their customers to do not also think to clear the sidewalks in front of their businesses in order for their neighbors to safely walk by.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.