Politicizing the virus

To the editor: It is sad but not surprising that the current COVID-19 pandemic is being politicized. We don’t seem to learn from history. The bubonic plague from the mid-1300s was blamed on Jews. Thousands of Jews throughout Europe were murdered, mostly burned alive. In fact, the plague was transmitted from rats to fleas to humans under rather filthy living conditions. Science was in its infancy and was unable to help.
The 1918-19 flu pandemic spread in part because it was against the law to write about the disease. President Woodrow Wilson thought it would discourage folks from supporting the World War I efforts. In the beginning, the only news the world got about this swift-killing virus was from Spanish newspapers. Silencing the press was a political decision, not a scientific decision.
The first HIV/AIDS death was in 1976. Quickly, many conservative religious groups and politicians blamed homosexuals and preached that their deaths were punishment for their behavior. It took Dr. Anthony Fauci (yes, the same) during the Reagan presidency to destigmatize HIV and kick-start medical research. When people started listening to science, millions of lives were saved
The current COVID-19 pandemic seems to be going down the same unscientific path as so many other scary pandemics. Calling it the “China flu” just deflects from the real concerns by politicizing and pointing fingers. Defunding the World Health Organization will only hurt millions of people in Third World countries who don’t have the amazing facilities like the CDC, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and many well-funded university science labs. President Trump is playing politics with our lives by favoring Republican governors while several Democratic governors who questioned the slow federal response got fewer supplies.
There are now many conservative groups, with President Trump’s support, taking to the street to protest for ending their state-mandated “stay at home” restrictions. These ill-advised gatherings are in stark contrast to current medical and scientific advice.
I hope we can learn from this pandemic. With science, the future can and will be brighter.