Letter to the Editor

Politicizing the virus

To the editor: It is sad but not surprising that the current COVID-19 pandemic is being politicized. We don’t seem to learn from history. The bubonic plague from the mid-1300s was blamed on Jews. Thousands of Jews throughout Europe were murdered, mostly burned alive. In fact, the plague was transmitted from rats to fleas to humans under rather filthy living conditions. Science was in its infancy and was unable to help.

The 1918-19 flu pandemic spread in part because it was against the law to write about the disease. President Woodrow Wilson thought it would discourage folks from supporting the World War I efforts. In the beginning, the only news the world got about this swift-killing virus was from Spanish newspapers. Silencing the press was a political decision, not a scientific decision.

The first HIV/AIDS death was in 1976. Quickly, many conservative religious groups and politicians blamed homosexuals and preached that their deaths were punishment for their behavior. It took Dr. Anthony Fauci (yes, the same) during the Reagan presidency to destigmatize HIV and kick-start medical research. When people started listening to science, millions of lives were saved

The current COVID-19 pandemic seems to be going down the same unscientific path as so many other scary pandemics. Calling it the “China flu” just deflects from the real concerns by politicizing and pointing fingers. Defunding the World Health Organization will only hurt millions of people in Third World countries who don’t have the amazing facilities like the CDC, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and many well-funded university science labs. President Trump is playing politics with our lives by favoring Republican governors while several Democratic governors who questioned the slow federal response got fewer supplies.

There are now many conservative groups, with President Trump’s support, taking to the street to protest for ending their state-mandated “stay at home” restrictions. These ill-advised gatherings are in stark contrast to current medical and scientific advice.

I hope we can learn from this pandemic. With science, the future can and will be brighter.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.