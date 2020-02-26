Political opera

To the editor: While some have said recent Democratic presidential debates are too acrimonious, in many ways they are entertaining grand opera. As an archetypal Puccini opera progresses, for example, characters are faced with increasingly impossible choices so that all pretense falls away and the true character of individuals emerges.
Appearing for the first time on the debate stage, Bloomberg is experiencing the carnage wrought there. As the only true capitalist remaining, Bloomberg confronts a socialist Sanders who has morphed far to the left of FDR. When Sanders allegorically outlines the withering of the state to occur when he establishes the “Dictatorship of the Proletariat,” Bloomberg wryly observes that communism, with the possible exception of China, has not really worked anywhere in the world.
While certainly politically incorrect, this comeback by Bloomberg is a dead-on critique of both Sanders’ and Warren’s propensity to throw state money, somehow derived from the toil of others’ labors, at every problem. This policy simultaneously destroys the capacity of the economic system to generate wealth. Although Buttigieg appears more centrist, as noted by Klobuchar, he has inadequate experience to effectively serve as president. Meanwhile, Biden simply seems out of his depth.
As the dust settles, ostensibly only two centrist Democratic candidates with the experience and capability needed to govern effectively in our peculiar federalist/state system remain: Bloomberg and Klobuchar. Whatever you may think of Bloomberg’s wealth, his heart is in the right place on progressive Democratic issues, and he has demonstrated in 12 years as New York City mayor his executive management competence. Moreover, he has shown the mental toughness as mayor to listen to criticism and modify his policies when necessary. Trump, while being a very effective promoter, has been an incompetent manager as president and responds poorly to criticism. As for Sanders, while the left applauds his consistency, we need to remember Emerson’s critique that consistency is the “hobgoblin of little minds.”
So, will this entertaining opera perhaps close with a Bloomberg/Klobuchar ticket? Alaska’s early Democratic primary voting begins March 6. Register now if you aren’t already a Democrat and make your views known.