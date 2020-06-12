Letter to the Editor

Police officer screening

To the editor: I feel policemen are necessary to a city or town to assist with its various administrations like soldiers are needed to support a king or president.

However, a more extensive screening is required in the hiring of police officers. An agency should be created to perform extensive background checks to minimize those applicants who would be easily provoked or who have revealed, beginning with kindergarten, psychological racism.

Each state, perhaps with some federal funding assistance, should have in place an agency to screen job applicants. Also, limited racial profiling should be permitted to allow representation of every minority in America the right to be hired as a police officer. Even minorities can be guilty of police bashing and therefore aren’t to be exempt from an agency screening.

