Police are a necessity

To the editor: People seem to have forgotten that the primary duty of government at all levels is to punish the lawless and protect the rights of the law-abiding. At the national level, the president’s primary duty is to enforce the U.S. Constitution and other laws, with the help of the Justice Department and federal agents domestically and the military when dealing with hostile foreign powers. At the state level, the governors enforce state constitutions and laws, with help from the state troopers and others. At the city level, the mayors enforce local laws with the help of local police. When these government officials enforce the law equally among all citizens (including against rioters who assault others, vandalize or steal), they are doing their jobs.
Most protesters are peaceful, law-abiding and genuinely care about making America a more just society by protesting unjust murders. In doing so, they are exercising the constitutional right to assemble. At the same time, a few are criminals who vandalize, steal and assault other people. To use the actions of maybe 10% as an excuse to label all 100% as lawless criminals is an example of prejudiced slander and the logical fallacy of “hasty generalization.”
Likewise, most federal agents, soldiers, troopers and police are hard-workers who genuinely care about doing the best job possible to protect the innocent and stop lawbreakers. At the same time, a few are corrupt, racist and self-serving. To use the actions of maybe 10% as an excuse to label all 100% as corrupt or racist is also an example of prejudiced slander and the logical fallacy of “hasty generalization.”
Sometimes law enforcement agencies have been assigned duties that fall outside their scope. In these cases it makes sense to reduce their burden and divert funds to agencies more suited to these particular duties. Beyond this case, any further advocacy for defunding or disbanding law enforcement agencies reveals people’s total rebellion against good government, laws and an orderly society as well as support for lawless cities where the strong rule over the weak by force.