Letter to the editor

Please wear a mask

To the editor: I was angered to read the headlines today that “Mayors lack authority to mandate masks.” Make that “Mayors lack courage to mandate masks.” Well, we readers can keep each other updated on the local businesses who do not. Last week at a store in North Pole I was one of the few customers with a mask on. A couple, past middle-age, walked a few feet behind me down the aisle with coffees, crackers, etc. The man, maskless, reared his head back and let out as huge a sneeze as I’ve heard. I could actually see the spray from his nose going everywhere near him. I finally commented, “Great, and no mask.” The couple merely laughed. The store does not require masks like Costco does. Nor does it enforce its own paltry red-directional arrows to at least keep patrons from passing one another.

I had to buy an electronic key for my vehicle from a local auto dealer a couple of weeks ago. Not one employee wore a mask, and I was the only patron who had one on (including soldiers in uniform). When I asked an employee why they weren’t masked up, her reply was, “Oh, we are not worried about it.”

So there, people. Anyone else with complaints about companies? Thank you Costco for requiring masks.

 

 

 

