Letter to the Editor

Please, the mask

To the editor: I’ve been hearing advertisements for the “biggest rock concert of the summer.” I read online the precautions to address coronavirus that they have printed. If one is showing symptoms, these measures might be somewhat helpful; however, the virus is transmissible days before symptoms. It makes the gathering a petri dish for increasing our number of people positive for COVID-19. Increasing illness strains our health care system and further jeopardizes the chances for getting ahead of the pandemic and progressing to some sort of economic stability. Masks are not mandatory at the event, and this is one proven effective means of limiting transmission whether you show symptoms or not. Why, oh why, can’t we get it to wear masks? Why can’t we refrain from events such as concerts? Why can’t we say and do “just wear a mask” and stay out of large events even if outside?

I shake my head and wear my mask. Please join me: I consider myself and everyone I encounter as infected and presymptomatic. We can do it at least until no new positive cases for a month or more.

