Letter to the Editor

Please stop littering

To the editor: My name is Bryson, and I am 10 years old and in fourth grade at Barnette. On Clean-Up Day, my family and I found 242 cigarette butts in one hour.

This is bad on three levels. First, smoking is bad for the lungs and body of the person who is smoking and other people by that person. Next, if you litter cigarette butts and throw them out of your car window, it’s bad for the Earth because you are littering. Finally, it’s bad for the people who pick up the litter. If someone throws a cigarette butt out of their window, then on Clean-Up Day someone else has to pick that up like our family. Instead, we could be planting trees for the Earth instead of doing something gross. We can’t plant trees because the gross stuff is taking up our time.

Stopping littering would respect all people’s time and health. Littering is not respectful to other people or the Earth. So stop smoking and littering.

