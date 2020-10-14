To the editor: I’m a teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, and I am as anxious as anyone to put remote learning behind us and get my elementary students back into the classroom. There’s no doubt that no matter how hard we work at it, teaching remotely is not an ideal way for students to learn. Meanwhile, the number of cases of COVID-19 in our community continues to rise and safety is a real concern.
I continue to be amazed at how many people I see going in and out of businesses in our community without any masks or distancing between themselves and others, even though these measures have been advised by our public health officials. If your voice is one of the loud ones calling for students to return to schools, I hope you are also safeguarding yourselves and others by following simple actions like wearing a mask in public spaces, washing your hands often and social distancing. We have a long winter ahead of us, and as long as numbers keep rising, teachers and students alike are going to struggle. Please mask up!