Please don't litter

To the editor: I commend 10-year-old Barnette student Bryson Dyer for picking up 242 cigarette butts on Clean-Up Day and then writing a letter to the editor. My 17-year-old son (a former Barnette graduate) and I picked up 15 large bags of trash in 1.2 miles in South Fairbanks on Clean-Up Day, but with that large volume of trash we didn’t bother picking up any cigarette butts. Since that day I continue to pick up trash that appears on that same stretch of road. That amounts to two Fred Meyer shopping bags per day on my way back and forth to work. Each day there are new bottles, new coffee cups, new rubber gloves, new soda cans that were not on the roadside the day before.
I sincerely hope that Litter Patrol teens will be out this summer patrolling our roadways and keeping our streets and highways clean. But please stop littering Fairbanks. Keep it clean.