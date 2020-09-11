You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Pinnell trail damage

To the editor: Thank you to the News-Miner for covering the recent damage to the Pinnell Mountain Trail, which occurred during this year’s Fortymile caribou hunt along the Steese Highway. I was deeply troubled by what I observed during the opening week of the hunt and would like to share my safety and environmental concerns.

The opening resulted in an exceedingly high volume of hunters in a short period of time. I personally observed over 1,000 vehicles (at least 100 of which were parked on the roadway, creating lane closures), campsites on the roadway, four-wheelers impeding traffic, reckless driving, walkie-talkie use by hunters, people riding in the back of trucks with firearms drawn, increased trash left along the road and on the tundra, as well as hunters using ATVs to chase caribou. In addition to the Pinnell trail defacement, I also observed many other new areas of extreme damage to the tundra. Furthermore, I did not observe any Alaska State Trooper or Department of Fish and Game presence on the days I drove the road.

Central and Circle community members, including myself, utilize the Steese Highway for their livelihoods and also participate in subsistence and recreational activities on the surrounding land, including hunting, fishing, wood cutting, berry picking, hiking, boating, photography, and birdwatching.

The high volume of hunters, along with seemingly limited monitoring or enforcement, led to a chaotic and dangerous atmosphere, unsportsmanlike behavior, and environmental damage — all of which have negatively impacted our communities. The News-Miner article illustrates the need for interagency and community engagement, and I hope that modifications can be made to the implementation of this hunt, which are palatable to residents and others who utilize the area, the Board of Game, and management agencies alike.

I’ve reached out to Fish and Game, the Department of Natural Resources, and Bureau of Land Management managers regarding these serious safety and environmental issues and would encourage others concerned about the execution of this hunt to do so as well.

Sarah Behr

Central

