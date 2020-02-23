Pink and blue for the babies

To the editor: The Democratic women of the U.S. House wore white to the State of the Union address to show their stand for women’s rights. When I saw this, I thought that the Republican women should have worn pink and blue and let those colors stand for the little ones who have been killed in their mother’s womb — nearly 60 million since the Roe v. Wade ruling came in 1973.
Those in white are standing for the right to take the life of a baby if it is not convenient to carry the baby to a healthy birth. I wonder what these women in white think the Declaration of Independence means when it states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident ... life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
I would think the women in the suffrage movement in the 1920s would be horrified at the effort today to march for the right to kill the unborn child.