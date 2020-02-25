PFD a 'stupid idea'

To the editor: There it is again, that word “draconian.” Right in the middle of the front page of Friday’s News-Miner, Mr. Hemphill, an educator, opined about the appropriate dispensation of Alaska’s permanent fund. Always used to describe Governor Dunleavy’s unpopular attempts to balance the state budget, what exactly does this word mean? I waited for Greg Hill, our librarian laureate, to advance his correct elucidation and origin of this mysterious word. Finally, I resorted to looking it up in my Webster’s Dictionary and my Encyclopedia Brittanica, two antediluvian reference tools utilized by equally antiquated folks like myself who grew up before Google.
In the Seventh century, B.C., an Athenian lawgiver named Draco drew up a harsh code that prescribed the penalty of death for both trivial and serious crimes. However, in 594, B.C., Solon, the Greek archon or chief magistrate, judged the code as intolerably austere and repealed it. Hence the continued use of the word “draconian” to depict stringent legal measures.
How ironic that expositors would employ such a term in reference to our governor’s earnest struggles to reign in the wanton spending of our state’s limited revenue. Personally, I have gratefully collected every one of the dividend checks issued since the program began. Nevertheless, I always knew that this socialistic giveaway could not last forever. After all, I really do not own the oil reserves nor the land from which they extract it. And I have already been sufficiently compensated for any labor that I contributed toward the development of the remote oil fields. Honestly, I did not earn this money, and I do not deserve it.
I humbly suggest the state tally up the total permanent fund, divide it equally among Alaska residents, and release one final generous payment to all qualified applicants. Thus, we can end this troublesome program once and for all. Somehow, I suspect we will all survive without it and even prosper. As the Pa Dutch express it, “Genug ist genug!” (Enough is enough!)
Forgive me, Mr. Hemphill, for quoting you out of context, but as for sending people free money every year just for existing, “I think it’s a stupid idea.”