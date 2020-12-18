'Personal responsibility' falls short

To the editor: I’d like to congratulate Gov. Mike Dunleavy for championing individual liberty as he refuses steadfastly to issue a statewide mask mandate in the face of the now rampant spread of COVID-19. Even as it wreaks ever worsening illness, fatalities and economic devastation among Alaskans, Mike stands firm.
Extreme ideology rises to the test of extraordinary times and this, the worst global pandemic in a century, provides our stalwart leader with clear choices. We should all take comfort when he intones, “Alaskans need to take personal responsibility.”
Evidence that Alaskans — rugged individualists all — are heeding his message is rife: running a minimum of errands last week, I still found myself in four local retail stores where not a single employee in contact with the public was wearing a mask. Patriotism in action! (Although the one maskless gentleman I queried about his decision not to protect customers implied that it might be more a matter of masks being “hot and uncomfortable” than making a statement about government overreach.) I keep reminding myself that the serious illness or even death I risk to do business in our community of patriots is a small price to pay for liberty.
May I suggest, as a badge of honor, that the Governor and his admirers voluntarily brand themselves with a big “R” in the middle of their foreheads (honoring the Republican party that has become synonymous with adherence to an “alternative reality,” wherein dogma has freed itself from all vestiges of factual objectivity and pluralistic values shared across a diverse constituency.) Not only would this facilitate tribal recognition at a distance — helping Republicans and Democrats preempt uncomfortable conversations — it would also promote the exercise of religious freedom, given that an increasing number of healthcare workers are understandably experiencing a quasi-religious revulsion toward treating COVID-denying, mask-averse patients who endanger us all.
Lacking a satirist’s skill, I’d best make my message clear: we are living through what a missing-in-action, hands-off, anti-government government produces, and it’s ugly, getting uglier. Wake up, governor! It is long past time for a statewide enforceable mask mandate and for Alaskans to exercise personal responsibility!