Peony progress

To the editor: The article by Heidi Rader of the Cooperative Extension Service (News-Miner, Feb. 2) painted a sobering picture of the Interior peony industry. As with any agricultural enterprise, business success or failure is complex and cannot rest on the shoulders of simple “over promotion.” Lack of a business plan, poor growing conditions, stresses such as diseases and insects, storage and shipping issues, essential state agricultural/marketing programs that were dumped in mid-season then reconstituted after massive layoffs were just some of the challenges this year alone.
There certainly was a gold rush mentality in the early years, but I look forward to Heidi’s follow-up article where she might highlight the fact that peonies have been sold since 2004 and the market has increased every year since, with flowers being shipped to all Lower 48 states plus Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, and, yes, London! Growers also have local sales through farmers markets, chain stores, weddings, and “bouquet-a-week” sales. Did growers make a profit? Some did, some didn’t. There have been many adjustments to farm business models, but the statewide industry is still alive.
The Alaska Peony Growers Association, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and Cooperative Extension folks have worked hard to provide a foundation from growing to marketing — no easy task considering this is a new industry and growers, researchers, and educators are all learning together. No one who I have worked with over-inflated the realities of farming. No one has gotten rich with the pitifully small amount of funds available for agriculture research in Alaska.
Do they provide all the answers? Certainly not. Is there a guarantee of success? Heck no! They provide a framework for farm management, but the ultimate success or failure lies with a well-informed grower. I wish Heidi had participated in the recent Alaska Peony Growers Association Conference. The enthusiasm was overwhelming, and growers didn’t mince words when it came to sharing their successes and failures. Can anyone guarantee that everyone will succeed? Nope. But I think there is a little rainbow underneath this wet blanket.