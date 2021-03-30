You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Paying for the bloat

To the editor: I am very disappointed with the News-Miner staff for allowing the eye grabbing inflammatory headline on top of the front page of the paper on Friday, March 26, 2021, titled “Alaska lowest-taxed state in comparison of state, local rates.”

I think that the author left out a very important part of the tax picture in this state, that is the taking of one-half to two-thirds of our PFDs to pay for running our state government. That is a tax that all residents pay, even little kids and babies down to 1 year old. I don’t know of any other state that taxes little kids and babies. How much more regressive can a tax get?

I think that the News-Miner staff is trying to encourage us Alaskans to accept more taxes by not informing us about the taxes we do pay.

I would like to see another corrective article on the front page about state taxes which includes the amount that Alaskans pay through the loss of our PFDs to run our bloated state government.

