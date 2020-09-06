Payback time

To the editor: I’ve received several telephone calls from people asking me to vote no on Ballot Measure 1.
Since I’m a PFD fan because it is the one and only state program that benefits each and every one of us fairly and equally, I tell the callers this: In 1995, the president of ARCO urged the Legislature to use the permanent fund earnings to run state government. In the last few years, the dividend program has been cut by approximately two-thirds. In other words, our dividend should be around $3,000 to $4,000. However, all of us are receiving about $1,000 each.
The first lesson oil companies need to learn is this: socialism is not cheap. The second lesson is that paybacks are expensive, so pay your tax to support the socialist government you have funded and endorsed.