You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Pay the Fairbanks Four

  • Comments

To the editor: I have lived in Fairbanks more than 50 years. I have seen some things, but this cheap, chiseling stunt the city of Fairbanks is pulling to deny compensation for the Fairbanks Four has got to take the cake!

It would not surprise me if some of the incompetent cops and prosecutors who were responsible for this miscarriage of justice in the first place don’t still have their feet in the public trough after all these years.

Maybe the city should shake some of them down for improperly paid wages?

The Four had been imprisoned nearly 20 years when Hartman’s real killer confessed to killing him. The city began building a fort against the suit they knew well was coming, before the Four were even released from jail.

The so-called agreement the city and state have with the Four is bogus. Based on coercion!

Remember, these men were not criminals being released on conditions; they were innocent of all of the charges they were wrongly convicted of.

The city’s lawyer is from out of town. Are the local lawyers not good enough or are they too principled? The city pays an enormous sum going through all of these courts to avoid paying damages in a suit.

It seems that this case has been waltzed through the courts enough — it is time to take responsibility for robbing these boys of nearly two decades of life and just pay up.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.