Pay the Fairbanks Four

To the editor: I have lived in Fairbanks more than 50 years. I have seen some things, but this cheap, chiseling stunt the city of Fairbanks is pulling to deny compensation for the Fairbanks Four has got to take the cake!
It would not surprise me if some of the incompetent cops and prosecutors who were responsible for this miscarriage of justice in the first place don’t still have their feet in the public trough after all these years.
Maybe the city should shake some of them down for improperly paid wages?
The Four had been imprisoned nearly 20 years when Hartman’s real killer confessed to killing him. The city began building a fort against the suit they knew well was coming, before the Four were even released from jail.
The so-called agreement the city and state have with the Four is bogus. Based on coercion!
Remember, these men were not criminals being released on conditions; they were innocent of all of the charges they were wrongly convicted of.
The city’s lawyer is from out of town. Are the local lawyers not good enough or are they too principled? The city pays an enormous sum going through all of these courts to avoid paying damages in a suit.
It seems that this case has been waltzed through the courts enough — it is time to take responsibility for robbing these boys of nearly two decades of life and just pay up.