Pay a fare share

To the editor: Many of you who fly to or from Alaska to the Lower 48 states have noticed a number of passengers in workman’s garb and some in lawyer uniforms (pin stripes, etc).
In the USA, workmen and non-workmen are free to go where they wish. They come to Alaska to make their living but return to their Lower 48 homes on their time off.
Most certainly they pay taxes in their home states — sales, property, excise, gas and other taxes to maintain public services, schools, roads or snow plowing. Some even pay state income taxes. Alaskans pay all of these but income taxes for the same reasons.
Should all people who make all or part of their living in Alaska share in the public responsibility to maintain public services in Alaska?
I invite others to “weigh in” on this issue.