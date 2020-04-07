Letter to the Editor

Pandemic produce etiquette

To the editor: We Alaskans are pretty picky about our produce. This is understandable that given that produce tends to be bruised, and well past its prime, by the time it reaches our grocery stores. But picking through produce encourages the spread of germs during a pandemic.

At Safeway today, I waited to access the cucumbers, standing 6 feet away from someone wearing a face mask. Rather than simply grabbing a cucumber off the shelf and moving on, this person picked cucumber after cucumber up off the shelf, inspected it, poked at it and then put it back, until finally finding the perfect one. The face mask indicated that the person is willing to take steps to protect from COVID-19 but doesn’t care about protecting other folks from germs. Shame on this person. It’s selfish behavior like this that facilitates increased community spread, and, in so doing, a great number of lives lost from this virus.

I hate paying for bad produce. It’s very tempting to pick up that apple or that tomato to see what kind of shape it’s in before putting it in the basket or cart. But don’t do it. Please.

Wash your hands.

Wipe down your cart with the sanitizing wipes.

Choose the first cucumber you touch.

And don’t go to the grocery store without a list.

Get in, get out and go home.

It’s the only way we’re going to flatten this curve.

